What a distant quasar and a ‘young’ black hole could reveal about the universe

The researchers presented their findings at the 237th meeting of the American Astronomical Society in mid-January and submitted their research paper for publication in Astrophysical Journal Letters.

Quasar J0313-1806 — named for its coordinates in the universe — is powered by a young supermassive black hole with a mass of 1.6 billion suns. Astronomers say the quasar dates back to 670 million years after the big bang happened, “when the universe was only 5% its current age,” according to a UArizona press release. Scientists want to understand how this quasar came about in such an early black hole to gain insight into how black holes, and, ultimately, galaxies, grow.

“We’re surprised by how massive this quasar is in such a young universe,” Fan said. “That’s one of the most exciting parts of this research is trying to figure out, well, if you have these massive and bright (quasars), what does that mean for the formation of black holes? For galaxies?”

Quasars are one of the brightest sources of light in the universe and are the nucleus of an enormous galaxy. At the center of the quasar’s galaxy is a black hole that constantly emits matter. J0313-1806 is not only significant for its distance, but it also contains a black hole so heavy that the discovery is making scientists question their hypotheses of how black holes form.