‘We had to keep going’: After COVID setbacks, Navajo police chief looks forward

Were you expecting some CARES Act funds to be spent on the department, and were they?

I was. We put in a budget of $36 million, hoping we can get equipment and different things to help us do our job and respond to things better. At first, that was very difficult because we didn’t have CARES funds, and we were paying out of our own department. Then, when that kicked in, we were able to pay out of the CARES fund.

I requested a decontamination trailer, decontamination services, more PPE, extra uniforms because the officers are still going through uniforms, response vehicles. A helicopter even, because we were responding to all kinds of areas, and we had to get PPE to those areas and get the officers to areas quicker. (The Navajo reservation is) so large that I think that a helicopter would have been essential to drop off supplies, pick up supplies and drop off officers, respond to medical situations, and transport people out. We also have a lot of missing people that are injured. But in the end, all we got was some of our hazard pay paid for and a small amount of money for PPE.

Are you looking for funds from the American Rescue Plan Act?