Water for wildlife: Game and Fish refurbishing, replacing old catchment systems

Many of these catchments were constructed by the U.S. Forest Service, but no maintenance was ever done, Jarhke said.

“They had to spend all their budget fighting fires,” he said, leaving the difficult task of maintaining the catchments to dedicated volunteers.

The Flagstaff project will replace a rusted old 3,000 gallon tank the Forest Service constructed in the 1980s. Jahrke said they went to the agency five years ago offering to redevelop it.

“We’ll foot the bill, we’ll do the work, just give us the paperwork to do it,” he said.

The new system will have a 48-foot by 36-foot collection area, which will drain into a 15,000 gallon system of white polyethylene tanks that feed the water into a separate drinking tank for animals. The drink tank isn’t large -- it would hardly make an adequate Jacuzzi for two people -- but it’s enough to keep wildlife alive in dry times.

“Animals will smell that drink from miles away,” Jahrke said.

A dedication to wildlife

Jahrke’s background in construction made him the right person for the position he holds now, but it was a passion and respect for fish and wildlife that led him to Game and Fish.