Vans hit the road to administer free COVID tests in Phoenix’s underserved communities

PHOENIX – The City of Phoenix is partnering with healthcare companies to send vans into underserved communities to provide free, on-the-spot COVID-19 tests for people who might not otherwise have access.

Even though more than 1.5 million Maricopa County residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, health advocates warn that now is not the time to ease up on preventative measures, including testing.

The number of COVID-19 tests being administered in the United States has been dropping since January, according to data from Johns Hopkins University and Atlantic magazine’s COVID Tracking Project. However, experts say testing remains crucial to help control spread of the virus and track new variants.

“While the public may view vaccination as a priority right now, and it is a priority, widespread testing still is essential for infection control,” Romney Humphries, an infectious disease expert with Vanderbilt University Medical Center, said during a recent media briefing by the Infectious Diseases Society of America.