UArizona to lead space telescope mission to learn how galaxies evolve, form stars

“As telescopes have become more sensitive and have allowed us to discover more exotic types of gases, we now realize there is tons of stuff in between galaxies that connects them,” Vargas said in a press release. “Galaxies are undergoing this beautiful dance in which inflowing and outflowing gases balance each other.”

The telescope, also called the payload, is joined with a larger spacecraft and solar panels and will be launched into orbit about 465 miles above Earth in 2024. Data transmitters and computers will control much of the operations of the flight, but the payload will be built completely at Arizona. The team is seeking a private company to build the spacecraft and has been working closely with Blue Canyon Technologies, but no official decision has been made yet.

“Aspera is going to be orbiting the Earth at an altitude of 750 kilometers or so from the surface of the Earth,” Vargas said. “We have kind of a special orbit in that we are aiming to ride along the terminator (a term for a term for Earth’s day-night line). We will be constantly over that line so we can have half of the spacecraft illuminated by the sun for solar power and the other half pointed towards the galaxies we’re trying to observe.”