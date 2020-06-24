Two Arizona tribes, advocacy group join suits over EPA’s clean-water rule rollback

The suits are just the latest efforts to block the Navigable Waters Protection Rule, after a federal district judge in the Northern District of California on Friday rejected a push by 17 states to block implementation of the rule.

That allowed the rule to take effect except in Colorado: It had pursued its own case and won approval from a federal judge, also on Friday, blocking the Trump administration rule in that state.

The new rule would replace the Obama administration’s Waters of the U.S. rule, which expanded the types of waterways that were subject to federal clean-water regulations to include not just free-flowing waterways but “ephemeral waters,” that can include waters that may not flow year-round.

Those waterways make up a large portion of Arizona’s water, which is part of the reason local advocates are concerned.

“I can hardly think of a community that wouldn’t be affected,” said Sandy Bahr, director of the Sierra Club Grand Canyon chapter. The Sierra Club is a plaintiff on the suit with Mi Familia Vota.