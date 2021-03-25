Tribes welcome COVID-19 relief funds, say deep-rooted problems remain

The Oklahoma City area office of the IHS recorded the most cases in the nation, with 59,884 cases, but it was followed by Navajo Nation, with 31,224 cases and the Phoenix area office with its 23,236. The Tucson area reported 2,730 to the IHS.

At one point last year, the Navajo Nation had the highest rate of infection in the country, exceeding even New York City at the height of the pandemic. As of Monday, 1,233 members of the Navajo Nation had died of COVID-19, according to the Navajo Department of Health.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that Native Americans have the highest risk for infection, hospitalization and death from COVID-19 of any racial or ethnic group in the country.

“According to the CDC our people are 1.7 times more likely to be diagnosed with COVID-19 when compared to non-Hispanic white people,” Smith said.

He said in his written testimony that the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan provides more than $6 billion for Indian health with “$600 million specifically for vaccine activities in Indian Country.”