Tribes: Delayed release of COVID-19 funds hurt coronavirus relief, other efforts

“I want to make it very clear that there is a need in Indian Country and we do need additional dollars,” said Sharp, who is also president of the Quinault Indian Nation.

The four-hour hearing – titled “Addressing the Urgent Needs of Our Tribal Communities” – covered a wide range of issues, but CARES Act funding and the impact of COVID-19 on tribes was front and center.

The Navajo Nation has been particularly hard hit by the virus, with the tribal health department reporting 7,981 positive cases and 383 deaths from the disease as of Wednesday. But Nez also pointed out that 5,650 tribe members have recovered from the disease so far.

“The Navajo Nation is going through some tough times right now,” he said. “I appreciate the prayers and the support that we have been given by our congressional delegation and Congress.”

Nez said the pandemic has also highlighted other challenges the nation faces. He said that 10,000 homes on the sprawling Navajo Nation do not have electricity, and the nation is still waiting on Congress to act on legislation that would fund clean water infrastructure.

Nez encouraged the committee to consider legislation that would extend funding under the CARES Act for another year, through the end of 2021.