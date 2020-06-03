Tribal leaders question reopening at Grand Canyon, other parks

As part of President Donald Trump’s plans for “Opening Up America Again,” Interior Secretary David Bernhardt last month began traveling to national parks around the country, including the Grand Canyon, to meet park officials and talk about reopening.

The Grand Canyon closed to all visitors on April 1 because of COVID-19, but began a partial reopening of some South Rim facilities on May 15-18. The park had a limited opening again on Memorial Day weekend, then reopened last Friday and is scheduled to stay open until Thursday.

Other national parks that have begun reopening include the Great Smoky Mountains, Zion, Yellowstone, Olympic and more.

Ben Goldey, the Interior Department spokesman, said Bernhardt and Nez met May 21, when Bernhardt agreed not to reopen the East entrance to the Grand Canyon, which can only be reached by crossing the Navajo Nation.

But Nez said that message does not appear to be getting to tourists, pointing to heavy traffic across the Navajo Nation over the past two weekends, despite strict curfews and travel restrictions because of the coronavirus.