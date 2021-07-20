Tribal leaders bring litany of needs to hearing on federal funding

But Democrats like Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez, D-N.M., said the funds are “needed to rebuild the nation’s failing infrastructure.” Others said the government needs to live up to its obligations.

“Investment in education, healthcare, and the wellbeing of those in Indian country are long overdue,” said Rep. Raul Grijalva, D-Tucson.

Tribal leaders were not the only ones who said more funding is needed.

Jason Freihage, a deputy assistant Interior secretary, testified that tribal schools alone face a $823.3 million maintenance backlog. But Freihage said that of “86 schools in poor status, 73 do not currently have funding for major replacement or repair projects.”

He went on to outline hundreds of millions in road, water, public safety, broadband and economic development projects that are needed to “improve infrastructure in Indian Country.”

The need is no less pressing when it comes to health facilities, said Randy Grinnell, deputy director for management operations for the Indian Health Service. He cited a 2016 report that said tribes needed a total of $14.5 billion in health facility projects – an update of that report this year could show the need is now at an estimated $22 billion.