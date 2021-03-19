Thrift shops and sustainable fashion outlets thrive during the pandemic

At the beginning of the pandemic last March, Goodwill closed its Arizona stores, waiting to reopen until it could ensure safety and hire for additional cleanings.

“In early April, we were deemed an essential business by the state and then decided to begin taking touchless donations,” Nelson said, noting the stores reopened safely, with masked employees and regular disinfection of stores.

Goodwill stores weren’t the only thrift shops to make changes during this unprecedented time. The retro thrift store Rocket a Go-Go in Tempe also adapted to the pandemic and have seen a boom in business since.

Over the past nine years, Rocket a Go-Go has offered shoppers retro-grunge clothing from the 1950s to the ’90s. Last April, owner RoseAna Dodge and her staff realized that giving customers confidence in used clothes during a pandemic meant taking precautions.

“We closed for the standard amount of time, and we weren’t taking (clothing) donations then,” she said. “But we started taking them again once we reopened, and we process them for a week before we put the items on the shelves so that everything can be properly sanitized.”

Dodge was afraid customers would stay away during the pandemic, but as time went on business grew.