This year’s monsoon has been one of Arizona’s wettest

PHOENIX – Arizona’s monsoon season officially ends Sept. 30, and this year’s rains already have made 2021 among the highest on record.

The season, which begins June 15, started off fairly dry, but once the monsoon rains arrived, they broke records in some areas of the state, Arizona State Climatologist Erinanne Saffell said. By the end of July, 84% more monsoonal rain had fallen in Phoenix than all of last summer, she said, and drought conditions improved in parts of the state.

The Salt and Verde rivers watershed, which stretches across 12,500 square miles of central Arizona, had its wettest July and August in 1921, but 2021 wasn’t far behind. The 2014 season produced 6.34 inches of rain in Phoenix and spawned a Sept. 8 deluge dubbed the “storm of the century.” It was the seventh wettest monsoon on record. So far this monsoon, 3.88 inches have fallen in Phoenix, according to the National Weather Service.

“There was a period of time in July where we literally didn’t turn on our irrigation system for about 12 or 13 days consecutively,” said Dana Parish, DC Ranch golf course superintendent. “In our water budget we’ve probably saved close to $26,000 in water costs with the rain we’ve gotten over the last couple months.”