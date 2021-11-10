The pandemic blew up home gardening in Arizona, but will the trend wither?

Shortages and supply chain issues during the national emergency have played a role in the trust individuals have in our food systems.

“We’ve got, what, 36 hours worth of food in the local Safeway? That’s how quickly they turn over their inventory,” said Bill McDorman, co-founder of Great American Seed Up. “If any supply lines are cut, we have a Safeway with no food. What do we do? Now we don’t even have seeds.”

McDorman has worked directly with seeds for more than 40 years. He says most of the food produced in the state comes from seeds that aren’t native. At the Great American Seed Up, the goal is to get thousands of people to save and regenerate native and non-native seeds.

“In the industry itself, of being able to do your own gardening, there is a wonderful interest and a lack of knowledge,” said Belle Starr, who helped coordinate the event. “We’re trying to bridge that gap by giving education, as well, and being able to give a start up to growing your own seeds.”

However, even before COVID-19, home gardening was growing steadily in popularity.

“Two years ago, actually, it started with the millennials,” McDorman said. “We saw the biggest bump in new people wanting to garden in demographic history.”