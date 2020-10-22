Swipe right on 2020 election: Groups grapple for young Arizona voters

But on Fridays, NextGen also reaches out on dating apps, Johnston said, adding that many volunteers choose to continue doing so after their designated shifts. Johnston said about 20 NextGen volunteers and staffers send out continuous notifications to fellow local Millennial and Gen Z users. If the volunteer receives a match, they will start a conversation and eventually, share the group’s link to register to vote or sign their online Pledge to Vote.

Johnston said NextGen volunteers identify their role with NextGen Arizona in their profiles to establish transparency before starting a conversation. Collectively, hundreds of volunteers have volunteered time to NextGen Arizona, and it is not uncommon for some events to see up to 1,000 volunteers, Johnston said.

“There’s certainly an overlap, that’s what makes for a lot of our interesting stories,” Johnston said. “It can be sensitive when you’re mixing your romantic life with getting people registered to vote.”

Republican and Democratic political parties are increasingly relying on social media to reach voters, even as some voters express exhaustion at the constant messaging, according to a Pew Research Center study. There is no way to know whether mass efforts like these work — at least until the election happens – and even then, it may be difficult to trace a win to specific campaign outreach.