Superspreaders and clusters: How coronavirus spreads

Conversely, the Tempe north zone just 10 miles away had a positivity rate of about 11% over the same time period – the lowest of all zones across Arizona.

“I often think of it like radar in weather,” Plantes said. “A weather front can go through a town, and a tornado, thunderstorm or hailstorm can be happening in one part of the county and yet the other part of the county has sunshine.”

Plantes’ dashboard uses data from about 1.1 million COVID-19 tests administered in Arizona – or about 42% of the total reported by the Department of Health Services.

Will Humble, former director of the department who now is executive director of the Arizona Public Health Association, said this kind of data is particularly useful for those making policy decisions regarding smaller geographic areas, such as school districts.

The virus can crop up in clusters, he suggested, because it can pass so easily from one person to another, especially in certain environments.

“It is distinguished from influenza, for example. What you see with influenza is a more sporadic type of situation,” Humble said. “This virus is more contagious than influenza … especially with certain environments like bars and nightclubs.”