Supermajority of Western voters support ‘30x30’ conservation goals, expanded public lands

A recent survey from the State of the Rockies Project estimates that 77% of Western voters support “30x30” conservation goals.

The 12th annual Conservation in the West survey, conducted by bipartisan researchers, surveyed 3,400 voters, with at least 400 voters from each of the Mountain West states -- which include Arizona. Of the respondents, a supermajority supported setting a national goal of conserving 30% of America’s of land, inland waters and ocean areas by 2030.

Survey respondents also showed widespread support for expanding protected land, with 80% of voters supporting the creation of new national parks, monuments, wildlife refuges and tribal-protected areas.

The support is built on a backdrop of shifting attitudes about the health and stability of natural areas, said Director of the State of the Rockies Project Katrina Miller-Stevens. The survey found that 69% of voters -- a jump from 61% in last year’s poll -- are concerned about the future of land, water, air and wildlife. Similarly, 86% of Western voters now say issues involving clean water, clean air, wildlife and public lands are important in their decision of whether to support an elected official -- up from 80% in 2020 and 75% in 2016.

Western megadrought appears to be one the driving forces behind the growing attitudinal shifts. According to the poll, water issues viewed as very serious or extremely serious problems by voters include drought (73%, up from 52% in 2016) low levels of water in rivers (73%, up from 55% in 2020) and inadequate water supplies (71%, up from 45% in 2020). Along with worries about water come rising apprehensions of wildfire risk and air quality.

“We are seeing a perfect storm of threats that are driving higher levels of concern than ever before for the state of our lands and water in the Mountain West,” Miller-Stevens said.

These concerns cut across partisan divides, said Dave Metz, pollster from the associated firm FM3. Of those surveyed, 60% of Republicans, 79% of Independents and 92% of Democrats supported a national 30x30 conservation goal.

Turning to implementation through policy, Western voters appear to believe that conservation should include stricter regulation of oil and gas drilling on public lands. An overwhelming majority (91%) of voters supported requiring oil and gas companies to use updated equipment and technology to prevent leaks of methane gas and other pollution into the air. Voters also want to see the oil and gas industry foot the bill for restoration.

Again, 91% of voters polled supported requiring oil and gas companies, rather than federal and state governments, to pay for all of the clean-up and land restoration costs after drilling is finished. On compensating the public for extraction, 65% of voters supported increasing the fees that oil and gas companies pay to have the opportunity to drill on national public lands.

Aside from tightening the belt on extractive industries, the survey also gauged support of regionally specific conservation efforts. In Arizona, 61% of voters supported legislation to make permanent the current ban on new uranium and other mining on public lands surrounding the Grand Canyon.

Demographic analysis indicated that conversation issues are important to a supermajority of voters within critical “swing” sub-groups, such as rural women (88%), Latinos (88%), voters younger than 35 (92%), and the sporting community (86%), which has recently been called to climate advocacy by both the Arizona and National Wildlife Federations. Similar analysis found that notably higher percentages of Black, Latino and Native American voters are concerned about climate change, pollution of rivers, lakes, and streams, and the impact of oil and gas drilling on our land, air and water.

“What we see in the data overall is, despite incredible turmoil over the last 12 months, there’s enduring concerns about conservation from voters in the Mountain West,” Metz said. “In terms of voters being attentive to these issues, the numbers are among the highest we’ve seen.”

