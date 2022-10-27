 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

‘Struggling’ fire districts look to Proposition 310 for new funds to help

  • 0

WASHINGTON -- Bryan Jeffries does not think one-tenth of one penny is too much to ask for the benefit of fire districts across Arizona “that are in a complete crisis.”

“Revenues for funding our vital emergency services have been cut drastically over the last decade, and so that funding needs to be made up for somehow,” said Jeffries, president of the Professional Fire Fighters of Arizona.

That “somehow” is Proposition 310, a ballot question that would raise the state sales tax from 5.6% to 5.7% for the next 20 years with the new revenue distributed to the 144 fire districts in the state.

Jeffries notes that the proposition would add just a penny in tax to every $10 in purchases. But critics say those pennies add up, with one opponent estimating that taxpayers would be hit with an additional $150 million a year.

People are also reading…

“Taxpayers deserve better,” said Aimee Yentes, vice president of the Arizona Free Enterprise Club. “There are going to be millions and millions of people in the state that do not benefit. They can’t even afford gas to get to work.

“Come back with a better solution that doesn’t punish people who aren’t going to benefit from this service,” Yentes said.

But supporters argue that the proposition will benefit anyone traveling through a rural part of the state.

“You are traveling to Flagstaff,” said Scott Freitag, fire chief for the Central Arizona Fire & Medical Authority. “You’re going up the I-17. The last fire station that’s on the I-17 is the one in Black Canyon City. Between there and Flagstaff, there are no fire stations directly on the interstate, but you are traveling all through fire districts the entire way.”

The 144 fire districts that would benefit from the new tax currently serve about 1.5 million people in Arizona, mostly in rural areas of the state, according to the Arizona Fire District Association.

Unlike fire departments, which serve cities and are mostly funded by municipal governments, fire districts are independent of any city or county government and funded through local property taxes. And those often are not enough, they said.

“Districts are struggling,” said Darlene Packard, a Central Arizona Fire & Medical Authority member, in a statement in support of the proposition. “85 to 95% of their revenue is based on property taxes.”

Money raised under the new tax would be divided between the districts under a formula that takes into account the size of each district, and guarantees that no district gets more than 3% of the total in a year.

“The larger districts would get a larger portion of the money, and the smaller get a smaller portion, but it’s an equitable amount,” Jeffries said. “Every district would receive a very fair and ample boost to their budgets.”

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

There are no restrictions on how the money can be used, but supporters said firefighting equipment is likely to be the main use.

“A lot of the smaller districts were running fire engines from the 1980s or using SCBAs (self-contained breathing apparatus) that are outdated and should no longer be used,” Freitag said.

Still, opponents like Cindy Biggs argue that not all fire districts need the support. Biggs, who serves as chair of the Gilbert County Island Fire District, said that in her district, “we do not need a second funding stream.”

“We certainly do not want all the residents in Arizona to subsidize our operations. A tax increase that everyone in the state must pay…is bad public policy,” she wrote in her statement in opposition to the proposition.

Yentes said fire districts have been using tax money “irresponsibly.” She called the proposed tax hike an “ill-convinced solution for a poorly defined problem,” saying the issue needs more study.

“Is this a $10 million problem? Is this a $500 million problem? Is this a $200 million problem?” she asked.

But Jeffries and other supporters say that lives are stake. They point to emergency response times, which many say are too high for fire districts.

“9-1-1 emergency calls often take upwards of 30 minutes for a response,” Jeffries said in a statement. In a perfect world, he said, firefighters try to get to people in five minutes.

“In emergencies, minutes and seconds count,” Jeffries said. “Right now, response times are going up dramatically throughout the state of Arizona in our fire districts as a result of this lack of funding.”

That was echoed by Ivan Anderson, a firefighter with the Verde Valley Fire District, who said in a statement that call volumes have gone up while fire district budgets have been reduced.

“In the last five years, nearly, 2,000 people have died in vehicle crashes on Arizona’s rural roads,” he said in a statement. “Another 30,000 have been injured.”

Even if the money is needed, Yentes said, now is not the time to increase taxes. “Inflation is through the roof and right now is not a good time,” she said.

Jeffries rebuttal to Yentes is simple.

“Hold your breath for 10 minutes, and then when no one is there to provide you relief see how well you do,” he said.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kari Lake says Arizona’s strict abortion laws will put more rapists in jail. Critics say that’s nonsense.

Kari Lake claimed in an interview on Sunday that new abortion restrictions could lead to “locking up a lot more rapists.” But exactly how that would happen is unclear, and critics say the idea is utter hogwash. Lake, the Republican nominee for governor, made the assertion during a televised interview by KTAR radio host Mike […]

The post Kari Lake says Arizona’s strict abortion laws will put more rapists in jail. Critics say that’s nonsense. appeared first on Arizona Mirror.

Sen. Kelly slams California on Colorado River use

Sen. Kelly slams California on Colorado River use

Communities around California's shrinking Salton Sea are at the center of the latest spat between Arizona and California over how to conserve Colorado River water. The lake is fed by Colorado River water and as it dries up its exposing residents in the area to hazardous dust. U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona said Tuesday the federal government should withhold funding for cleanup around the lake until California agrees to use less Colorado River water. The Democratic senator's letter comes as he faces a tough reelection battle. California officials say it's unfair to use the lake as a bargaining chip.

The Arizona Republican Party is imposing strict rules on the media for its election night party

To ensure the “comfort” and “safety” of candidates, donors and party activists, the Arizona Republican Party is barring journalists from mingling with the crowd at its election night watch party and interviewing attendees, instead corralling reporters in the back of the room and imposing restrictions on who they can speak with.  “We don’t want the […]

The post The Arizona Republican Party is imposing strict rules on the media for its election night party appeared first on Arizona Mirror.

Navajo Nation presidential candidates make their pitch to Phoenix-area Diné voters

With the Navajo Nation general election only two weeks away, the presidential candidates are making their final pitches to voters — including those who live in the Phoenix area.  Navajo voters are faced with a choice between incumbent President Jonathan Nez, a veteran of the Navajo political system who is campaigning on his experience, and […]

The post Navajo Nation presidential candidates make their pitch to Phoenix-area Diné voters appeared first on Arizona Mirror.

Election deniers could make deep changes to Arizona voting

Election deniers could make deep changes to Arizona voting

The Republicans running for Arizona’s three top statewide offices have said they wouldn't have signed off on the 2020 presidential results if they were in office at the time of that election. They've also signaled they want to overhaul the rules for Arizona's elections. Experts say if any of the GOP nominees for governor, secretary of state or attorney general were to win in November, that official could try to tilt the 2024 election toward Donald Trump if the former president runs again. It could happen through a refusal to certify an election or through changes to the election process that could make it less likely for a Democrat to win.

Wolf known for genetic value found dead in New Mexico

Wolf known for genetic value found dead in New Mexico

Environmentalists are pushing the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to do more to protect Mexican gray wolves after one of the endangered predators was found dead in southwestern New Mexico. They say illegal killings continue to hamper the population, but federal statistics show there were fewer wolves found dead so far this year than in previous years. Authorities said they couldn't provide any details about the circumstances of the latest wolf death since it's an ongoing investigation. Environmentalists described the animal as one of the most genetically-valuable Mexican wolves in the wild. It was part of a pack that was relocated to Ted Turner's Ladder Ranch in 2021.

A right-wing extremist active in a racist online chat room has interviewed multiple AZ GOP candidates

Several Republican candidates have done interviews with an Arizona man who entered the Capitol on Jan. 6 and is an active member of a Telegram channel filled with neo-Nazi and antisemitic rhetoric.  Micajah Jackson, known online by the handle “The JFK Report,” was one of the first people sentenced earlier this year for entering the […]

The post A right-wing extremist active in a racist online chat room has interviewed multiple AZ GOP candidates appeared first on Arizona Mirror.

More reports of voter intimidation at Valley ballot drop boxes are being referred to prosecutors

The Arizona Secretary of State’s Office has forwarded four new reports of voter intimidation near ballot drop boxes to state and federal law enforcement, and it is asking the FBI to investigate a death threat sent to Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and the state election director. One voter, whose name was redacted from a […]

The post More reports of voter intimidation at Valley ballot drop boxes are being referred to prosecutors appeared first on Arizona Mirror.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

'A variant soup' causes COVID hospitalizations to rise across U.S.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)