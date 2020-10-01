State's lack of mental health care evident during COVID crisis

The measure’s sponsor, Sen. Sean Bowie, D-Phoenix, told Cronkite News he plans to reintroduce the proposal when the new legislative session begins in January.

Mental health conditions have worsened since the pandemic was declared in March, but even before then, reports of anxiety and depression had been on a “scary but steady increase,” said Mark Carroll, chief medical officer of Health Choice Arizona in Flagstaff.

Now, with some of the financial impacts of COVID-19, people may be putting their mental health on the back burner.

“If I don’t have stable housing or I don’t have money for reliable and consistent food on my table,” Carroll said, “other things are just not going to be a priority for me and it’s going to impact my health in general. And it’s going to have a significant impact on my mental health and well-being.”

Health Choice Arizona provides health coverage to over 200,000 people across Apache, Coconino, Maricopa, Mohave, Navajo, Gila, Yavapai and Pinal counties.

The 2017 NAU study noted that access alone isn’t the only barrier to getting mental health treatment. Stigma and cultural differences also play a role. Some respondents living in smaller communities said they feared the risk of being recognized when seeking care.