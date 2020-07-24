State confident Aug 4 primary to be smooth, secure

“Poll workers will disinfect high-touch surfaces and pens, and will be required to wear face shields, masks, and gloves. In addition, we will provide masks and gloves for voters who do not have their own,” the statement said.

The preparations followed the state’s presidential primary on March 17 – just days after Ducey declared a public health emergency. While some states delayed their elections that day because of health concerns, Arizona pressed ahead and reported few problems, although Hobbs said finding sanitation supplies for polls and confirming whether poll workers could work Election Day was a challenge.

In the wake of that experience, Hobbs unsuccessfully lobbied the Legislature to allow the option of an all-mail election in November if the pandemic worsened. While that was turned down, she said it reinforced her offices’ push to expand early voting.

“We need to expand early voting as much as possible, and that is not even just related to COVID-19,” she said. “But now that we’re in the middle of this crisis, I think that having those options available is really critical to helping voters feel safe as they’re passing their ballots.”