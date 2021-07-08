Shipping sage and praying on Zoom: How an Indigenous healing practice survived the pandemic

Johnston initially was skeptical about leading circles virtually. “I just don’t do things like that,” he recalled saying when he first was approached. But the work has made for meaningful experiences and conversations.

When the time for individual sharing comes, Johnston said, frequent topics include loss, isolation, sadness, students being separated from or locked down on reservations or contracting COVID-19 themselves.

Beyond concerns about the pandemic, the circle offers a chance to talk about issues that are likely best understood by other Indigenous people, said Tony Velarde, 24, of Chandler, a member of the Jicarilla Apache Nation who’s studying political science.

“I could just keep coming back and be like, ‘Guys, this is the thing and this sucks and I just want to share it with you,’” Velarde said. “Especially if the issue was particularly because you were Native, there weren’t a lot of other places you could share that information, where people would understand it to that degree.”

Laura Gonzales-Macias, interim director of ASU’s American Indian Student Support Services, described the talking circle as a “gathering of a safe space, a place that recognizes there have been some devastating impacts in tribal communities.”