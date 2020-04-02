Shelves are bare but grocery warehouses are on the case, Arizona industry leader says

What is Arizona’s grocery industry doing to provide an uninterrupted food supply to the state’s grocery stores?

Looking back just a few weeks ago, our stores were full and well-merchandised. Our distribution centers had plenty of product on hand to keep all the stores full and well-presented for many weeks. Then the panic hit, the stress went across the state like a fire.

Our customers were unsure and frightened that they were not going to be able to get the food they needed to feed their families. The word came that the restaurants were starting to close. This started more panic throughout the industry. The panic caused shoppers to over buy what they considered to be the essentials. This included sanitation items, paper goods and most food items. Stores were under pressure every day to replenish merchandise that was sold out.

This panic caused most stores to put limits on the number of items that each customer could buy. These limits have helped to slow down the over buying and that is giving the industry a chance to replenish our warehouses.

There may have been other times in history that limits were placed on customers purchasing certain items, such as World War II. But America traditionally is seen as the land of plenty. What do you say to people alarmed by empty shelves?