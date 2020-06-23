Search team finds drowned Payson man in Blue Ridge Reservoir

Search and Rescue officials found the body of a Payson man Monday who authorities say drowned at the C.C. Cragin Reservoir.
Authorities identified the man as 32-year-old Austin Smith, but were not sure why he went underneath the water in the first place.
At 6:07 p.m. on Sunday, the Coconino County Sheriff's Office and Blue Ridge Fire District responded to the Cragin Reservoir, also known as the Blue Ridge Reservoir. The reporting party did not have cell service and had to drive to Highway 87 to report the call, according to deputy Aaron Dick.
The reservoir is on Coconino National Forest land and was created by a dam. The reservoir is used for municipal drinking water. The body of water is long and narrow and snakes through a canyon.
"It gets fairly deep, fairly quickly," Dick said. "As you depart from the shore the reservoir drops down to a max depth of 85 feet. The steep sides drop very quickly."
The area was searched using bystanders' boats, but Smith was not located. Search operations were suspended as it began to get dark and a plan was developed for an underwater search the next morning.
The Gila County Sheriff's Office Dive Team and Tonto Rim Search and Rescue assisted the authorities to conduct an underwater search Monday.
The team used a search and rescue dog trained to smell for the gas produced by human remains underwater. The dog eventually confirmed the area for the team to search.
Divers located the missing subject at approximately 11:30 a.m. Monday. Smith's body was transferred to the Coconino County Medical Examiner for investigation.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!