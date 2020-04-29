School leaders say move to distance learning highlights digital divide

Hoffman said the department is still exploring options, as many hotspots and devices are on back-order. “We are looking into doing a state procurement of devices which would then make it more affordable for our districts to obtain those laptops,” she said.

“This is a time when we need extra resources for our schools,” Hoffman said. “We are still dealing without having enough teachers in our classrooms to support our students.”

Sheila Harrison-Williams, executive director of the Arizona School Boards Association, said there are challenges, but that staff members and educators are stepping up and adapting to the digital divide.

“We knew this was going to come at some point,” Harrison-Williams said. “We’ve been working on trying to close this digital divide for years, but you know, if we had done what we needed to do when we were supposed to instead of making all these cuts then we would not be in the situation that we’re in.”

But Hoffman said there has been at least one positive to come from the transition to distance learning.

“A silver lining to all of this is that we are all collaborating and working together to meet the needs of our students and our school communities,” Hoffman said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0