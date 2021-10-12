Robocalls dip as FCC rules kick in; advocates say more should be done

“Our research documented that over half of the companies that reported their status to the Federal Communications Commission were not using the industry standards, but instead were using their own methods to manage robocalls,” Brown said.

“Companies should always use the highest standard to protect consumers,” which Brown said is STIR/SHAKEN.

That was echoed by YouMail CEO Alex Quilici.

“It’s definitely not enough for these guys to create their own plan,” said Quilici, whose company tracks spam and robocalls.

“Some of the plans that have been filed with the FCC are just, ‘We promise to look out for bad robocalls and to stop them,’ and that’s the extent of it,” he said. “Just having a carrier file a plan saying, ‘I promise to be a good guy,’ isn’t going to cut it.”

Lumen Technologies, which operates in Arizona as CenturyLink, said in an emailed statement that it understands the frustration with illegal robocalls and is working to stop them.