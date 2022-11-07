 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Ride to the polls: Grassroots effort gets people out to vote on the Navajo Nation

  • 0
Dayhenoa Yazzie

Dayhenoa Yazzie, who was crowned Miss Western Navajo on Oct. 6, participates in the Solidarity Trail Ride to raise voter awareness on Oct. 15.

 Campbell Wilmot/Cronkite News

KAYENTA – Activists, advocates and actors mounted horses on a Saturday morning last month for a ride through the red rock of El Capitán Mountain in iconic Monument Valley.

The Solidarity Trail Ride was part of the nationwide event Ride to the Polls, which was organized by Protect the Sacred, a grassroots organization to motivate young Indigenous voters. The Oct. 15 event included a panel of speakers who stressed the importance of reclaiming Indigenous power at the polls.

By lunchtime, dozens of riders from around the country arrived at the Kayenta Rodeo Grounds, which is surrounded by black mesas and wide-open desert. Diné families gathered in the bleachers as a green flag depicting a rider on horseback with the words “Reclaim Your Future” waved in the breeze.

Protect the Sacred organized a similar event for the primary election, but instead of horses, participants skateboarded to the polls.

People are also reading…

“It’s about coming together,” said Mo Brings Plenty, a Lakota actor from South Dakota. “It’s about creating allies. It’s about making many voices one large voice. And we’re way overdue with that.”

Allie Redhorse Young founded Protect the Sacred ahead of the 2020 presidential election. She had voted early and wanted to encourage others on the Navajo reservation to do the same. Young led two horseback rides to early polling places, and on Election Day, she again rode horses with dozens of people to cast ballots.

In a 2020 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Young said she was inspired by her dad.

“He told me he wasn’t feeling motivated to participate in this election (2020) because of the disarray we’re in as a nation, and that he was feeling frustrated about the divisiveness that is plaguing our communities,” Young told the magazine. “But then he had a vision of our people riding on horseback to heal our country, and that’s when he mentioned doing a trail ride to get out the vote.”

Of the 400,000 formally enrolled Diné, only 70,000 were registered to vote in Arizona as of the August primaries.

“We just recently had the primary election,” said Nathaniel Brown, the Navajo Nation council delegate for Kayenta and two other communities. “Unfortunately, on the Navajo Nation, even though we are the biggest tribe, we only had about 13% of our people – our registered voters – come out to vote.”

He said in-person voting on the reservation is challenging.

“Some of our people from Navajo Mountain, when they come out to vote at the county and state level, they have to travel four hours one way,” Brown said.

Navajo County has 39 vote centers, but just one is in Kayenta. Brown said mail-in ballots can be even trickier.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

“Out here in rural Navajo Nation, which the whole nation is, we don’t have physical addresses for the most part,” he said.

That’s why Young took action to get young Diné to the polls – and their elders, too.

“It’s a demonstration to say that even though different laws have been passed the past couple of years that have aimed to suppress our votes, especially in BIPOC communities, that we’re not going to let that happen,” she said. “We’re still going to show up in our power. And by voting, we’re reclaiming our power.”

The speakers Young invited included Rogelio Diaz, a co-founder of Connecting Compton, a California nonprofit focused on community engagement with horses.

“At the end of the day, some of the rules that exist right now are not working for us. So, we have to begin to figure out a strategy and vote for things that are going to work out for us. I think it’s a necessity that we all vote; we make the difference,” Diaz said.

Keiara Wade is a member of the Compton Cowboys, another California community-engagement organization with horses and education at the center of its mission. She said the Ride to the Polls event can help break down social barriers.

“If you don’t feel important, your mind is closed. Just as simple as that,” she said. “You don’t want to even think outside of the box, so to speak, because why does it matter? I’m not important anyway.”

But Wade said voters on the Navajo Nation deserve to be heard just as much as anyone else. It’s all about meeting people where they are, she said.

“But if someone says, ‘Hey, I want to step into your world and do something that draws your attention, something that you like, but also I have an important message to get across.’ Then it will just allow them to understand: I am important, I am being heard.”

For Ride to the Polls participant Joyceline Wero, the event reminded her of her own family’s struggle for suffrage.

“My grandmother, I’m pretty sure her and her ancestors were, you know, fighting and putting their lives on the line just to hear their voices heard,” Wero said. “But yet, I’m here and all we have to do is register, sign and register to vote.”

Though voter turnout has historically been low on the Navajo Nation, numbers have spiked during the past two presidential elections. Voters on the Navajo and nearby Hopi reservations have cast nearly 20,000 more votes in 2020 than in 2016, according to election data.

Piper Perabo, an actor and advocate for voter participation from New York, said during the event that the potential of voters in the largest tribal nation is too great to ignore.

“If Navajo Nation was all voting, woof! You could move some things around. … The minimum wage, how the environment is protected, the public schools, the health care systems,” Perabo said. “That’s all decided at the state level. And Navajo Nation is so big that if it voted together, could make a lot of change.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Phoenix police arrest two in dismemberment death of veteran

Police in Arizona are holding two suspects in the death of an 80-year-old Air Force veteran whose decomposing body was found dismembered. Phoenix police say the man's roommate, 58-year-old Thomas Wallace, is charged with suspicion of second-degree murder, concealing a dead body, truck theft and trafficking in stolen property. Romana Gonzalez is jailed on suspicion of fraud and theft. Police haven’t released the victim's name yet. They say Wallace and Gonzalez pawned the chain saw used to dismember the body and a camera bag with the victim's business card inside. They were arrested at a nearby motel where the victim’s missing pickup truck was found.

Rallying with Obama, Democrats strike hopeful tone ahead of midterm elections

With former President Barack Obama in town to campaign with them, Democratic candidates running for office tried to strike a more hopeful tone at a campaign rally with only six days to go before Election Day.  “We are the party of hope,” U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego said to the crowd gathered at Cesar Chavez High […]

The post Rallying with Obama, Democrats strike hopeful tone ahead of midterm elections appeared first on Arizona Mirror.

Why don’t Indigenous people have any role in hosting the State Fair’s annual All Indian Rodeo?

Mariah Clark has been involved in rodeo for much of her life. A member of the White Mountain Apache Tribe, she has held rodeo queen titles and done barrel racing.  That deep involvement made her join the Arizona Native American Rodeo (AZNAR) Committee so she can advocate for more Indigenous people to be involved in […]

The post Why don’t Indigenous people have any role in hosting the State Fair’s annual All Indian Rodeo? appeared first on Arizona Mirror.

Concerns grow that voter intimidation could disrupt midterm elections

PHOENIX — The two outdoor ballot drop boxes in Maricopa County are both unassuming — secure metal boxes, about the size of blue mailboxes, located just outside county buildings. But in recent weeks, they’ve at times been monitored by volunteers with far-right organizations, prompted by former President Donald Trump’s claims of widespread fraud and misinformation […]

The post Concerns grow that voter intimidation could disrupt midterm elections appeared first on Arizona Mirror.

Judge orders armed group away from Arizona ballot drop boxes

Judge orders armed group away from Arizona ballot drop boxes

A federal judge has ordered armed members of a group monitoring ballot drop boxes in Arizona to stay at least 250 feet away from the locations following complaints that people wearing masks and carrying guns were intimidating voters. In his order Tuesday, U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi said members of Clean Elections USA, its leader and anyone working with them are also barred from filming or following anyone within 75 feet of a ballot drop box or the entrance to a building that houses one. They also cannot speak to or yell at individuals within that perimeter unless spoken to first. The order will be in effect for two weeks.

Libertarian ends Arizona Senate bid, endorses GOP's Masters

Libertarian ends Arizona Senate bid, endorses GOP's Masters

The Libertarian candidate for U.S. Senate from Arizona, Marc Victor, dropped out of the race Tuesday and urged his supporters to vote for Republican Blake Masters. Victor’s endorsement could help Masters further narrow the gap with Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly in a race that’s expected to be one of the closest in the country. Some Republicans had worried that Victor would act as a spoiler, drawing votes from right-leaning voters who might have otherwise supported Masters. The impact will be blunted, however, because the decision comes so close to the election that Victor’s name will still appear on all ballots.

Prop. 308: equal tuition rates for undocumented students

Diego Diaz is a college sophomore studying electrical systems engineering with the hopes of one day designing microchips at a company like Intel or Samsung. But his path to employment at a tech giant has been frustratingly lengthened by his undocumented status.  Since enrolling at Arizona State University, Diaz has been forced to take two […]

The post Prop. 308: equal tuition rates for undocumented students appeared first on Arizona Mirror.

Pinal County rejected a push for an expanded hand-count of 2022 ballots

Pinal County won’t follow in the footsteps of Cochise County to expand a standard post-election hand-count audit of ballots this month.  The Pinal County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday voted down a proposal to expand the post-election audit after lengthy, and at times contentious, public comments — the majority of which were against an expanded […]

The post Pinal County rejected a push for an expanded hand-count of 2022 ballots appeared first on Arizona Mirror.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

In Georgia, two candidates are still trying to convince undecided voters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)