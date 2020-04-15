Relief payments start landing in Arizonans’ bank accounts

“The American people are going to need more,” said Heidi Shierholz, senior economist at the Economic Policy Institute and former chief economist at the Labor Department.

Help is needed for state and local governments, too, which has seen tax revenues plummet due to spending cuts and job losses. More than 16 million Americans filed for unemployment in the last four weeks, along with a quarter-million Arizonans, numbers that broke state and national records three weeks in a row.

“If they don’t get more aid, they’re going to have to drastically cut spending in many, many different places,” Shierholz said of state governments. “So we need to get out substantial additional aid to the states to make sure that doesn’t happen, that would massively delay the recovery.”

Arizona Chamber of Commerce spokesman Garrick Taylor said that when it comes to unemployment benefits, “we should be throwing the kitchen sink at the need to get cash assistance into the pockets of hard-working Americans,” even if Congress has to revisit the issue later this year.

But he thinks Arizona, with $1 billion in its “rainy day” fund, appears to be in a better position than most states to recover from an economic crisis. That was echoed by Dennis Hoffman, professor of economics at the W.P. Carey School of Business.