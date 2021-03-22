Recreational marijuana sales race ahead, but industry equity falls behind

“It’s very expensive to get into this,” said Robin Reed, a principal partner in the business strategy company Emfluent. “Licensing can cost millions of dollars, and significant infrastructure is required to succeed in the cannabis industry.”

Cannabis remains federally illegal, so entrepreneurs can’t use government grants or bank loans to start a business. That leaves personal savings and family wealth as the most common sources of startup funding, according to Leafly.

“One of the significant financial barriers to entry for minorities in any business enterprise,” Reed said, “from cannabis to construction to real estate to finance, is many minority-owned businesses are started from personal savings.”

America’s racial wealth gap continues to leave disparities in access to capital. A 2016 study done by Brookings Institute found that the net worth of an average white family is nearly 10 times greater than that of a Black family.

The lack of access to funding results in an industry where 8 out of 10 of marijuana business owners are white, according to a 2017 study done by Marijuana Business Daily.

Although state-issued social equity licenses are designed to help remedy such disparities, Reed believes diversity efforts need to expand.