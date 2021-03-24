Prepping for the end of the world, under the surface of the moon

“It’s like they’re locked in place by strings, but invisible strings,” Thanga said in the release.

Yes, all of this is easier said than done

Roadblocks to the doomsday plan are inevitable, especially as little is known about how humankind or other life can fare in the moon’s environment.

“Most of the time, you know, folks don’t operate within cryogenic environments,” he said. “So the whole field of robotics in cryogenics, or even humans operating in cryogenic environments, needs to be further mastered.”

Logistics is another obstacle.

“What ends up being the challenge here is just to know the sheer amount of cargo that you need to carry,” Thanga said. “The overall number of rocket launches going would be about 250, maybe a little bit more if we’re going to go 500 individuals per species.”

So, can I get a ticket to ride?

The project may take decades, but researchers say it still has considerations in the here and now. One thing on Thanga’s mind is that launching supplies to the moon isn’t cheap.

“It’s still going to be very expensive in terms of rocket launches at current prices,” he said.