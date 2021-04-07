PPE trash, plastic – and feces – mar scenic spots in the Southwest

“They were only recently introduced, but they already ranked as the 12th most picked-up item that we removed during Coastal Cleanup month last September, which is remarkable for something that’s only recently been introduced really in a large way to our society,” Schwartz said.

Plastic on the coast

During coastal cleanups, he said, the group picks up tons of items, mostly single-use plastic items.

“Take a convenience store, rip it up on the inside and shake and everything that falls out is what we’re picking up,” Schwartz said. “There are durable reusable replacements for almost every single item in the top 10 that we collect every year that people can be using in place of those single-use disposable plastic products.”

The best way to stop the degradation of oceans by plastics is to eliminate single-use plastics completely, he said.

“They can’t become plastic pollution if they don’t get issued in the first place,” Schwartz said.

Bondaroff said the issue of dealing with plastic pollution in the ocean is multifaceted, and the influx of masks is just another issue that will continue to plague the Earth’s oceans and the wildlife that lives in them.

“The 6,000 tons of face masks that are entering our oceans each year is quite literally the tip of the iceberg when it comes to marine plastic pollution,” Bondaroff said. “When it comes to plastic pollution, there’s never just one solution, there’s lots of little things that everyone has to be doing at every level.”

