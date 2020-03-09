Plan to equip all DPS officers with body cameras has some public advocates skeptical

Activist groups in general support the use of the cameras, but they expressed concerns about how effectively Ducey’s plan would hold law enforcement accountable in cases of police brutality and misconduct. They point to the fatal shooting of 14-year-old Antonio Arce by a Tempe police officer in January 2019 and question why it took nearly a year for authorities to release footage from the shooting.

They want assurances that DPS use the cameras for the public good, not solely to protect officers.

Isis Gil is the development director at Puente, the grassroots migrant rights organization that led protests in the wake of Arce’s death. Gil said Ducey’s proposal prioritizes protecting officers more than keeping the public safe.

“It’s really frustrating to hear Ducey talk about the cost of human lives, the cost of our patrol in a public safety umbrella,” Gil said. “It’s just very difficult to speak of it when you know that really what that breaks down to is young people’s lives, particularly that of black and brown individuals.

“There was no need to escalate to the point of shooting this young boy (Arce). This is a public safety conversation in terms of how our community needs to be treated by those in power.”