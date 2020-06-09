Phoenix Council OKs budget with $3 million for new police review office

But he said he does worry that the Phoenix board could develop into a situation where “officers are likely to be persecuted and prosecuted based on political agendas and most likely will result in a loss of their due process.”

Protesters at last week’s hearing had demanded that the police budget be cut by 25%, with the savings distributed to other community programs and services. Except for Garcia’s remarks, the council brushed past those demands in Monday’s hearing, devoting most of the hearing to expanded funding for the oversight office.

Still, Viri Hernandez, the executive director of Poder in Action, credited Monday’s vote to the work of black and brown community organizers, who she said have spent years pushing for an oversight board and holding police accountable.

“At the same time we know that this is not enough,” she said. “We know that civilian oversight is not going to stop the killing of black people and the abuse that we’re seeing in communities of color.”

Hernandez said the fight isn’t over yet, and she and other community organizers will continue to advocate for defunding the police and demand that the city reallocate money to programs that keep communities of color “healthy and safe.”