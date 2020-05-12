Parks and trails in Arizona to continue safety measures amid stay-at-home order extension

Devil’s Bridge, the Beaver Creek day-use site, West Fork Trail and the Cathedral and Bell Rock trails were among several that were closed indefinitely on April 3 after Forest Service and city officials witnessed crowding.

“At Devil’s Bridge, one of the famous sites in Sedona, it’s pretty common that people want to get a selfie on the bridge just by themselves,” Sedona City Manager Justin Clifton said. “So people kind of queued up just outside the frame of the picture and waited their turn. Sure enough, we could see 40 people standing shoulder-to-shoulder for a prolonged period of time as they waited in the queue.”

The city has kept open smaller and less popular trails within its jurisdiction, to give residents a place to exercise.

“We all think it’s important that if people can get outside for mental and physical health and do so safely, we ought to preserve that to the maximum extent possible,” Clifton said.

He said the city believes that closing the iconic trails with more photo opportunities will motivate hikers to keep moving and to participate in social distancing.

Siddhartha Angadi, assistant professor at Arizona State University’s College of Health Solutions, has some advice for heading outdoors.