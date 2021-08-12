Painstaking search for new planets begins on a mountaintop in Arizona

“The smaller the planet, the less influence it has on its star. So if you want to look for smaller planets, you need to improve the precision with which you can measure the star because the star is moving at a slower speed,” he said.

It’s a slow process: The instrument team at Kitt Peak is currently monitoring a small sample of about 30 to 40 stars, with a goal of finding planets around them in three to five years, Bender said.

But other NASA missions can speed up the process, he said, such as the Kepler and TESS — the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite — missions that conduct imaging surveys using the “transit technique.” It can determine planet size by measuring the decrease in starlight when a planet passes in front of a star, allowing researchers to look at thousands of stars at the same time.

But to really understand these new planets, Bender said, determining the size alone won’t work. Researchers need to know mass, too.

“One of the things that NEID is doing is, in addition to this search for ‘earths,’ it’s also going after these objects that the TESS mission identified as interesting possible planets and try to measure their mass,” he said.