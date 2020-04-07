‘Overwhelming’ demand on first day of small-business aid program

Under the program, loans are available for companies, nonprofits and independent contractors that can have no more than 500 employees in most cases. Recipients can get up to $100,000 per employee to use on rent, utilities and payroll.

Businesses don’t have to pay the loan back if they can prove that they used 75% of it to pay workers at close to their current salaries.

Small businesses do not apply to the SBA, but are instead required to go through accredited lenders like banks to receive funds.

Evans said it’s been a slow and unsure ordeal processing applications.

“We’re still awaiting full guidance in some areas of the loan applications, but we’re processing them. We think we have a grasp,” Evans said. “Even on the SBA end, we still get the feeling things are still changing rapidly and it’s still sort of a fluid situation.”

Sen. Martha McSally, R-Arizona, said in a webinar on Thursday that part of the problem was the amount of time it took to pass the CARES Act. That left Mnuchin and the SBA “scrambling to develop guidance out to financial institutions so that you can walk in or electronically apply for these forgivable loans,” she said.