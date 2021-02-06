Overcoming vaccine doubts, fears will require outreach and education, experts say

PHOENIX – As the daughter of a medical technician, Hanna Hyland was raised to put her faith in science. But Hyland, 18, also was raised as a person of color in a country with a health care system marred by historic instances of racism.

When it comes to deciding whether to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or not, the latter is winning out – for now.

“As an Asian American, I know the United States has had no issue with lucrative testing in marginalized groups,” said Hyland, a freshman at Mesa Community College. “I have never had an issue with getting any sort of vaccination. In fact, I think getting fully vaccinated is important to personal safety and to protect those around you, but I am skeptical about this vaccine for many reasons.”

Those reasons vary, but center on examples of medical experimentation on people of color – starting with nonconsensual surgeries performed on slaves in the U.S., the Tuskegee syphilis studies in which Black men went untreated for decades so researchers could observe the disease’s progression, and the covert biological warfare research the Japanese army conducted on Chinese civilians in the 1940s.