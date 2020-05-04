New jobless claims fall, but unemployment rolls keep growing

But experts said the economy is not there yet.

“We are still seeing huge amounts of people continuing to be laid off,” Wolfe said. “It’s not like we’ve plateaued or leveled out and no more workers are being laid off, they’re just continuing their laid-off status.”

But as initial claims decline, the number of people continuing to get unemployment assistance will rise or stay steady until the economy can recover, Wolfe said.

“As we see these initial claims, they’re going to be turning into continued claims and very few of those continued claims are going to drop off, because if you’re a restaurant worker who is laid off from your job you can’t go to another restaurant because they’re closed as well,” she said.

Bart Hobijn, an economist at Arizona State University, said that while not everyone will succeed in finding a job, however, there are jobs out there.

“What really matters for the recovery and for how well people are doing is how quickly they flow off unemployment insurance and actually find alternative employment,” Hobijn said. “There’s still job opportunities out there, maybe not for everyone because there are so many people on unemployment, but at least for some people.”