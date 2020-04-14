New data breaks down Arizona's COVID-19 cases by zip code

Still, there are some data points that appear to support the disproportionate affect on Native Americans.

In the 86047 zip code, the area around Winslow, the 48 cases translates out to about 2.3 per thousand. And with 52 cases, the 86040 zip code in and around Page comes out at about 4.7 cases per thousand residents, a figure higher than even the zip code around Tucson's Banner Hospital.

In a release Monday, the agency pointed out that the information provided by the state reflects only individuals who have tested positive for the virus. But there also have been limits on how many people can get tested.

"Most tests so far have only been done for those who are very sick, are known contacts of an already confirmed case, or are healthcare workers," the county release says. And that means the map released by the heath department shows where concentrations of people who got tested live -- to the extent the data includes home address -- not necessarily where the chances of contracting the virus are higher.

State Health Director Cara Christ, in a blog post, acknowledged as much.

"While physical distancing is occurring, people do not always remain isolated within their own zip code when conducting essential business," she wrote. "Finally, zip code counts include anyone in that zip code who has tested positive, whether their infection occurred two months ago and has resolved or two weeks ago and is still active. Thus, while zip code data is informative it should not be used to determine whether or not residents of a particular zip code are or are not at risk of COVID-19.