New data breaks down Arizona's COVID-19 cases by zip code

PHOENIX -- A new breakdown Sunday from the Arizona Department of Health Services shows there are at least 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in each of the majority of zip codes in the state's two major metropolitan area. And in some cases more -- a lot more.
Like 64 in the 85714 zip code along Tucson's south side. And 43 in a section of Chandler and 42 in Green Valley.
In Northern Arizona, the 86407 zip code around Winslow showed 46 cases with 30 in the 86004 area on the east side of Flagstaff, 12 in 86001 in other areas around the city but just 1-5 in 86005. That last area may be because it includes Northern Arizona University, which switched to online classes weeks ago.
And even with those clusters, there are some areas that appear unaffected -- relatively -- with fewer than five cases reported, like a stretch of central Phoenix in the 85007 zip code and a section of south Tempe in 85284.
What the new data also show is:
-- Those 65 and older elderly are much more likely to die from the virus, making up 78 of the 115 deaths to date;
-- Younger people -- those in the 20 to 44-year-old age group -- apparently are more likely to recover, as there are 3,601 confirmed cases to date but with just one death;
-- Men are more likely to succumb to COVID-19 even though they make up fewer than half the total number of 3,539 confirmed cases;
-- Native Americans account for 6 percent of all cases -- close to their percentage of the state population -- but 16 percent of all deaths.
What the new data and the maps do not show is the relative rate of infection, as the number of people living in each zip code can vary widely. But it provides the first more granular look at neighborhoods by the health department which, until now, had released data only on a county-by-county basis.
And the use of zip codes -- whose boundaries are set by the U.S. Postal Service -- may not show the effect on an entire community.
Consider Prescott, where the lines for three zip codes come together at Gurley Street and Grove Avenue.
The 86301 code, which radiates northeast of there, has between 6 and 10 cases, with the health department deciding not to be more specific when the numbers are that small. In 86305, going northwest, there are 1 to 5 cases. And in 86303, everything south of that, the health department reports no COVID-19 cases.
Results for zip codes where Native Americans constitute a majority of the population were not released, though the health department provided no specific reason for suppressing the data other than they were waiting for tribal approval. But the statewide totals, including the fact that 15 percent of the 122 deaths as of Monday due to COVID-19 were of Native Americans, appears to incorporate those missing numbers.
Still, there are some data points that appear to support the disproportionate affect on Native Americans.
In the 86047 zip code, the area around Winslow, the 48 cases translates out to about 2.3 per thousand. And with 52 cases, the 86040 zip code in and around Page comes out at about 4.7 cases per thousand residents, a figure higher than even the zip code around Tucson's Banner Hospital.
In a release Monday, the agency pointed out that the information provided by the state reflects only individuals who have tested positive for the virus. But there also have been limits on how many people can get tested.
"Most tests so far have only been done for those who are very sick, are known contacts of an already confirmed case, or are healthcare workers," the county release says. And that means the map released by the heath department shows where concentrations of people who got tested live -- to the extent the data includes home address -- not necessarily where the chances of contracting the virus are higher.
State Health Director Cara Christ, in a blog post, acknowledged as much.
"While physical distancing is occurring, people do not always remain isolated within their own zip code when conducting essential business," she wrote. "Finally, zip code counts include anyone in that zip code who has tested positive, whether their infection occurred two months ago and has resolved or two weeks ago and is still active. Thus, while zip code data is informative it should not be used to determine whether or not residents of a particular zip code are or are not at risk of COVID-19.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.