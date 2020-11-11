New calls for measures as state COVID cases exceed 250,000

Christ noted that Arizona enjoys one advantage in the fight against COVID19 over other states, where people will soon be heading indoors to avoid the cold: The climate allows Arizonans to stay outside and socially distance.

“We encourage everyone to move gatherings outside while following other COVID-19 precautions, she said.

Christ also said Thursday that the age group hit hardest by the recent surge in COVID-19 cases is 20 to 44-year-olds – particularly college students- with more than 3,700 infections reported last week, almost half of the total number of new cases reported in the state. While college-age individuals saw the highest rates, the most recent data this week shows cases rose among all age groups.

Humble said experts know that COVID-19 “eats” on human behavior and can still spread easily through populations, regardless of whether they are in urban or rural areas.

“The more socially connected your network is in person, the more likely the virus is to spread,” he said.

Rural counties, such as Navajo, Apache, Yuma, Santa Cruz, have continued to see the highest rates of infection, according to AZDHS.