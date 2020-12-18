Navajo program distributes reservation coal to heat tribal homes

Coal has long provided jobs on the Navajo Nation but has not always had the best reputation, with several coal-fired power plants in the region routinely listed among the worst producers of greenhouse gas emissions. But Nicole Horseherder, director of the environmental advocacy group Tó Nizhóní Ání, applauds the free coal program.

“You can’t compare what’s happening when Navajo Mine decides to deliver heating fuel to Navajo families who live out in the countryside, who don’t have any other way of heating their home,” Horseherder said. “This is different than when APS or SRP (Salt River Project) comes in and burns so many millions of tons.”

She said the Navajo Nation lost a huge source of heat when the Navajo Generating Station in Page closed last year, which also meant the closure of the nearby Kayenta Mine that fueled the power plant. The CHRP is helping to pick up the slack.

“I don’t see anything wrong with that,” said Horseherder, whose organization works to preserve the responsible use of land and water resources.

Upshaw said that when Kayenta was operating, it would sell coal to the tribe’s chapters in Arizona for “around $65 to $75” a ton. With Kayenta closed, she said, Navajo Mine absorbed those chapters into CHRP and waived any coal costs for community members.