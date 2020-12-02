Navajo health director named to Biden’s advisory board on COVID-1

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said that, having seen Jim’s leadership efforts this past year through the community’s local response to COVID-19, he is excited to see what she will do in her new, national position. He said his office has worked closely with the transition team “and we did recommend individuals to be a part of these boards and commissions.”

“We recommended Dr. Jill Jim because of her great work in facilitating the federal partners as well as the local resources in combating COVID-19 here on the Navajo Nation,” Nez said.

He said the Navajo Nation, like other tribal communities, has been hit hard by the pandemic. It imposed strict travel restrictions from March to August, when it was recording the highest numbers of COVID-19 per capita in the U.S., and implemented a three-week lockdown earlier this month to stop the spread.

Nez said he hopes Jim’s involvement on the advisory board gives insight on the health concerns tribes and other communities face.

“People of color have been hit hard because we have a high rate of diabetes, cardiovascular disease,” he said. “It’s not just about Native Americans, Dr. Jill Jim will be giving advice for but I think overall, those communities (of color).”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0