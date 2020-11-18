Native Americans worry as Supreme Court weighs repeal of health care act

“It’s not to say it (the ACA) is without flaws, but just sweeping it off the table is ridiculous – and disruptive and cruel to a lot of people.”

One of the key, and most controversial, provisions of the law is the so-called individual mandate, which requires most people to be insured or else face a penalty.

The U.S. Supreme Court in 2012 upheld the ACA and the individual mandate. But after the election of President Donald Trump, who vowed in his 2016 campaign to repeal the signature achievement of his predecessor, Congress amended the law to erase the financial penalty for not having health insurance, setting it to zero but leaving the mandate on the books.

Twenty states, led by Texas, sued again in 2018, arguing the individual mandate is no longer constitutional because of that change and seeking to have the entire ACA struck down.

The high court heard oral arguments Nov. 10, but a ruling isn’t expected until sometime next year.

Hundreds of tribes filed a brief arguing that even if the individual mandate is deemed unconstitutional, the law should not be thrown out entirely and, specifically, that the Native health care provisions should be severed from the rest of the act and protected.