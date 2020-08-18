Miss Navajo Nation ‘glimmer of hope’ during pandemic

Travel now done ‘out of necessity’

After COVID-19 hit, she became a public information officer for the Navajo Nation Health Command Center. The role is crucial when it comes to getting information about preventive measures out, she said – especially to elders who speak Navajo only.

“With our reservation, there are two languages that we need to translate everything into,” Parrish said.

She also helped out on the front lines, distributing food and supplies to families in need despite the risk of contracting the virus. There are just 13 grocery stores on the vast reservation, she said, meaning some families would have to travel for hours to stock up if they didn’t receive aid.

“We keep our people out of clustered places and allow for some relief for a week or two, so that they don’t have to risk going to a crowded supermarket,” Parrish said.

Instead of allowing invitations to determine her travel schedule, as she did before the pandemic, Parrish said she now travels “out of necessity” with presidential approval.

But expectations regarding making every interaction with her people a positive one haven’t changed.