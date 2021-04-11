Marijuana and mental health: Examining a complicated relationship in Arizona

“Not just my research, but the wider body of research has shown that mostly recreational cannabis use is associated with increased risk for psychosis and schizophrenia,” said Meier, who co-authored a 2016 study in JAMA Psychiatry.

Those conditions lead to cannabis users seeing or hearing things that aren’t there and having delusions about the world around them, she said, adding that there’s “also some evidence that cannabis use is associated with depression.”

Researchers like Meier often are asked: Does weed cause mental health issues, or do those with existing mental health conditions gravitate toward weed?

“The kinds of studies that I’m telling you about can’t actually infer causality,” she said.

Other factors to take into consideration, Meier said, are whether people who already have mental health issues, such as depression, self-medicate with marijuana and whether those who develop psychosis have a genetic risk for it.

A 2019 presentation by the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration found that adults who used marijuana for 200 days or more from 2015 to 2016 were more than twice as likely to develop a mental illness and 1.7 times more likely to develop a serious mental illness.