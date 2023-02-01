 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Maricopa County’s ozone pollution is high and getting worse

  • 0
Smog

Maricopa County is failing the Environmental Protection Agency’s latest ozone standards. The EPA reclassified the county from marginal to moderate for non-attainment of ozone limits.

 File photo by Kasey Brammell/Cronkite News

PHOENIX – Maricopa County’s ozone levels are getting worse, harming the health of its 4.5 million residents and threatening to cost the region billions of dollars in the coming years.

In 2022, the Environmental Protection Agency reclassified the county from marginal to moderate for non-attainment of ozone limits. This means we not only are failing the EPA’s latest ozone standards but also that our air has more of one of the most dangerous air pollutants.

Ozone concentration is measured as an amount of light energy per volume of air from which the concentration in parts per billion is deducted. The county is failing to meet the EPA’s standard of 70 ppb, which was set in 2015.

The upgrade in severity rating was indicative of the county’s poor ozone quality. It also prompted more restrictions on businesses for the county to meet the EPA standard.

People are also reading…

Ozone levels also went up in 2020 – from 79 ppb to 87 ppb. And worse could be coming if Maricopa County doesn’t meet the attainment level of 70 ppb or below by August 2024.

What is ozone?

Ozone needs three ingredients to form: volatile organic compounds, or VOCs, nitrogen oxides, or NOx, and sunlight. VOCs are found in building materials, aerosol sprays, paints, and cleaning products, among other sources. Organic chemicals are chemicals that contain carbon-hydrogen bonds or carbon-carbon bonds.

“Anything that you can smell is typically a VOC,” said Matt Pace, air quality meteorologist for the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality. “That new car smell, that new carpet smell, those are VOCs.”

NOx, a molecule of nitrogen and one or two oxygen atoms, is created mostly by vehicles and electric power plants. In the presence of sunlight, NOx loses one of its oxygen molecules to create nitrogen oxide, NO. The free oxygen molecule then binds with naturally occurring O2 to create ozone, O3. VOCs continue the cycle by stripping O2 of one of its oxygen molecules before transferring it to nitrogen oxide, recreating NOx.

Ozone is a problem for human health as it is a highly reactive molecule. When we breathe in ozone, the oxygen molecules break the chemical bonds of the proteins and fatty, waxlike molecules called lipids inside our lungs. This inflames them, making them more susceptible to microbes, toxic chemicals and allergens. This inflammation also causes our lungs to fill with fluid to protect the damaged areas, making breathing more difficult.

Not all ozone is harmful though. Good ozone, which protects us from the sun’s ultraviolet rays, exists in the stratosphere – 6 to 30 miles above Earth’s surface. Bad ozone is in the troposphere, where we live on the surface.

“Ozone is a lung irritant,” said Molly Rauch, public health policy director for Moms Clean Air Force. “It’s really nice high in the atmosphere and really irritating for people who have to breathe it lower in the atmosphere.”

What is driving the Valley’s high ozone levels?

Although Maricopa County’s ozone concentration has been on the rise, the main driver behind non-attainment is the government’s 2015 guidelines, which dropped acceptable ozone levels to 70 ppb from 75 ppb. The change was based on scientific evidence that showed the 70 ppb level would better protect vulnerable communities – including young children, those who work outside, the elderly and people with asthma.

Another contributor to the unhealthy ozone levels has been the rapid growth of Phoenix’s population – which has doubled since 1990. More businesses, factories and people are producing hydrocarbons. Climate change has also indirectly added to the ozone problem.

“Higher temperatures can catalyze (VOC and NOx) reactions to happen more,” said Anita Lee, an environmental scientist for the EPA. “So that’s definitely a known effect of ozone chemistry and ozone formation.”

Lee said climate change affects ozone production in more complicated ways. For example, increased heat has produced more wildfires, thereby releasing more VOCs. Tim Franquist, the environmental director at the Maricopa Association of Governments, said the increase from 79 ppb to 87 ppb was due to wildfires. An increase in sunny days gives VOCs and NOx more chances to react and produce ozone.

Pace said Phoenix’s physical location also contributes to our ozone problem.

“We sit down in a bowl surrounded by mountains. And what happens alot of times is air just sits in the valley,” Pace said. This stagnation of air allows VOCs and NOx to build up with nowhere to go.

How does ozone affect people?

Ozone has real world health consequences for many. It triggers and, in some cases, causes the development of asthma.

“It has been linked to heart attacks, strokes, and there is some evidence that it actually harms babies – making them be born too early and at low birth weights,” Rauch said. “At high levels it can actually make the lungs hurt. People have described it as a sunburn in your lungs.”

Sandy Bahr, director of the Sierra Club’s Grand Canyon Chapter, said even healthy people are affected by ozone. She said high ozone levels set off coughing attacks and sinus issues that force her to change her routine.

“When the ozone levels are high, I’m not going to ride my bike,” Bahr said. “It kind of affects what I can do as far as exercising overall.”

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Bahr considers herself lucky, though, because she has seen how devastating ozone pollution can be.

“I’ve seen asthma attacks from high pollution levels, and people struggling to breathe is really disturbing” to see, she said. “For me, it’s a cough. For them, it’s an asthma attack and struggling to breathe. I just can’t even imagine how bad that is.”

Ozone also compounds with other illnesses. It increases the risk of respiratory infections, such as bronchitis and COVID-19. People with long-term COVID can have their conditions worsened by breathing in ozone.

Even low levels of ozone can harm public health.

“Our current standards of 70 ppb are actually not adequate to protect health,” Rauch said. “In other words, there’s evidence that even below 70 ppb you are seeing health effects from ozone.”

She said the EPA is reviewing its 2015 standard and plans to update it by the end of 2023. She believes that ozone is “a systemic issue and not an individual-choice issue.”

“This shouldn’t be on the individual to work around ozone,” Rauch said. “We need to be demanding cleaner air from decisionmakers.”

What do the EPA’s ozone non-attainment classifications mean?

The EPA has set six levels for non-attainment: extreme, severe-17, severe-15, serious, moderate and marginal. When an area is in non-attainment, the EPA assigns the area a rating based on how high their ozone levels are. At 79 ppb, Maricopa County was originally put into marginal non-attainment in 2015. This year, it was reclassified as moderate.

Afterward, the area must meet attainment by the EPA’s set date based on their design value – or the ozone level the EPA assigns to a region based on its standards.

If an area does not meet attainment by the set date, as Maricopa County did, they will be moved up in severity. Each new level brings new restrictions and regulations that the county must meet. For example, under moderate non-attainment, new Maricopa County businesses that produce 100 tons of VOCs and NOx must offset 115 tons of emissions before they can even operate.

If Maricopa County is moved up to serious non-attainment in 2024, Franquist said it would be extremely challenging for Arizona’s economy.

“If we do get bumped up to serious, things change drastically at that level,” he said. “You have to do some new programs and you have to reduce your emissions by 3% every single year. The biggest issue is the air quality permitting.”

He said serious non-attainment would slash the offset threshold for new businesses to 50 tons per year and require them to offset 60 tons of emissions for every 50 tons they produce. This threshold would require “run of the mill” businesses to offset emissions.

Franquist said this is a problem as these businesses may not be able to produce the offsets required to operate.

“We simply have no offsets in the Valley,” he said. “We are not a heavily industrialized area, so we don’t generate those offsets like California or Texas. As we start to cross this threshold into serious, we may not have the off-sets available to permit those facilities.”

If this happens, Arizona’s economy will suffer. One study estimates Maricopa County loses $100 million per year due to non-attainment. This would jump to $250 million a year under serious non-attainment.

“Things are tough now with moderate non-attainment, but they get very very challenging at serious non-attainment because it does impact your local economy,” Franquist said.

What are some solutions?

Meeting attainment by 2024 is going to be tough. Maricopa County will have to get creative with solutions as the area already has about 90 measures in place to deal with ozone.

“For us to meet the attainment deadline of August 2024 we are definitely going to have to do new things here,” Franquist said. “There are definitely going to be new control measures.”

Some measures could include lowering VOCs in products, such as deodorant and hairsprays – a policy California has put in place. Franquist said electric vehicles would also help reduce NOx, but he doesn’t believe Arizona will phase out gasoline powered vehicles, as California has mandated.

He is confident the Maricopa Association of Governments will produce a plan that demonstrates attainment, but he’s not sure Arizona will be able to meet the 2024 deadline.

“We’re definitely up against the gun to get this done in time,” Franquist said. “We don’t have a bunch of time between now and 2024 to get those control measures in and working.”

He said these solutions will need to be implemented next summer to give Arizona a chance to meet attainment. He remains optimistic but cautioned that even the best ozone plans can fail due to variables outside anyone's control – such as wildfires and pollution blowing in from California.

“Yes, I believe that we can do this, but it’s going to require businesses, municipalities, and residents really pulling together to drop ozone precursor emissions,” Franquist said. “It’s going to be a community effort for sure. In my heart’s heart, I do believe folks understand the importance of it.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police: Phoenix park closed for search of homicide evidence

Police say portions of South Mountain Park and Preserve in Phoenix have been temporarily closed as investigators search for evidence in a homicide. A hiker reported finding a human skull at the preserve on Jan. 14. During a search Saturday, police say detectives located additional human remains and those have been turned over to the Maricopa County Forensic Medical Center. Due to signs of trauma appearing on the skull, police say the death is being investigated as a homicide. They say detectives are actively following up on all leads and are working with the county medical examiner’s office to identify the victim.

Thousands in Santa Cruz County without power after outage

Crews are working to restore electricity to thousands of customers in western Santa Cruz County. Officials  with UniSource Energy say an estimated 20,000 customers lost power around 3 a.m. Wednesday. They say the outage was related to a transmission line and there was no immediate estimate when electricity would be restored. Schools, businesses, health clinics and government offices were forced to close Wednesday due to the outage south of Madera Canyon that includes Nogales and the towns of Rio Rico, Tubac, Patagonia and others. The Nogales School District canceled all classes for the day but the Nogales police and fire departments remained open.

Cochise County’s elections director resigns after protecting midterm ballots from Republican officials

During last fall’s fights in Cochise County over hand-counting ballots and rejecting the election results, county residents say they were glad there was one person standing up to defend elections. Elections Director Lisa Marra repeatedly explained — to the supervisors, to reporters, and, finally, to a judge — that she would not break the law […]

The post Cochise County’s elections director resigns after protecting midterm ballots from Republican officials appeared first on Arizona Mirror.

Man arrested in 4 Molotov cocktail incidents in Scottsdale

Authorities say a man suspected in four Molotov cocktail incidents this month in Scottsdale that damaged at least two luxury cars has been arrested. Scottsdale police say 55-year-old Bradley Holmes was taken into custody Friday night and is facing charges including arson and multiple counts of weapons and explosives. It was unclear Sunday if Holmes has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf. Police officials said at a news conference Saturday that a motive has yet to be determined and their investigation is underway. They say similar items to what have been used previously for the Molotov cocktails were later found at a residence related to Holmes.

Kari Lake wants an appellate court to consider new evidence, something they don’t do

While most of the world has moved past last year’s general election, with the state legislature and Gov. Katie Hobbs already working on bills and budgets, failed gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake is still stuck in November 2022.  The Arizona Supreme Court on Wednesday struck down Lake’s second request for the high court to take up […]

The post Kari Lake wants an appellate court to consider new evidence, something they don’t do appeared first on Arizona Mirror.

‘Negligent in every way’: AZGOP spent $530K on a bus tour and party

Hundreds of red, white and blue balloons were suspended over the massive ballroom inside the swanky Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch in the early morning hours of Nov. 9.  But rather than fall onto a joyous crowd of Republicans cheering on their candidates in the midst of a “red tsunami” sweeping GOP candidates to victory […]

The post ‘Negligent in every way’: AZGOP spent $530K on a bus tour and party appeared first on Arizona Mirror.

No charges vs Phoenix policemen accused of excessive force

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office says no criminal charges will be filed against two Phoenix officers accused of using excessive force during an arrest last year. The Phoenix Police Department previously recommended criminal charges against the two officers in the Oct. 27 arrest of a 38-year-old man at a west Phoenix convenience store. The suspect allegedly fired shots at the officers and his arrest was captured on body-worn camera footage, surveillance video provided by the convenience store and a video recorded by a bystander. County prosecutors sought a grand jury indictment for one of the officers,  but the panel declined to charge him. Prosecutors say they didn’t seek an indictment against the other policeman because there was no reasonable likelihood of conviction.

Border event with lawmakers to feature speakers connected to QAnon, hate group

An event dubbed “Border 911” that will take place Saturday and feature at least one Arizona lawmaker will also feature QAnon connected speakers as well as some connected to hate groups.  The event is being put on by The America Project, a 501(c)(4) created by former Overstock.com CEO Patrick Byrne and disgraced former General Michael […]

The post Border event with lawmakers to feature speakers connected to QAnon, hate group appeared first on Arizona Mirror.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Why snail skin therapy is the new facial trend

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)