Maricopa County healthcare workers ask for school mask mandate as COVID pediatric cases rise

Dr. Marjorie Bessel, chief clinical officer at Banner Health, said, “Our pediatric population is experiencing a high level of COVID, higher than what we’ve seen previously,” but most pediatric patients do not require intensive care.

Bessel said levels of RSV – respiratory syncytial – also are on the rise much earlier than normal this season, causing some concern for what the upcoming fall and winter months could bring.

She had three recommendations for students, faculty and parents to prevent further spread of COVID-19: Children should wear masks in school, everyone who is age eligible should get vaccinated and anyone who is experiencing symptoms should not go to school.

“We see some signs that our numbers are not exponentially increasing over the last week or so,” Bessel said. “Our ICU cases are increasing, however. We will continue to see increases, which is why we’re here to ask you to do your part and get a COVID vaccination.”

Bergin and Franks Snedecor also are a part of an organization of parents and physicians that provides resources to families who want to advocate for safer pandemic practices in schools.