Lucky sucker: Endangered fish’s status improving; critics not so sure

The proposal to downlist the fish said populations far exceed the benchmark of 5,800 fish in the Green and Colorado rivers, but it noted that the wild reproduction rate was not making up for natural loss. Too many juveniles are still being eaten by nonnative fish before they reach breeding age, and “without the ongoing stocking to offset the lack of natural recruitment, the population would quickly fall below” the target for a self-sustaining population, the plan said.

McKinnon said that means the Fish and Wildlife Service “has not met that core criteria in its own existing recovery plan” for upgrading the sucker’s status.

“I expect that one of the main points of revision that they will propose in the new recovery plan will be to eliminate that criteria which they are currently not meeting,” he said.

“That would eliminate or weaken the requirement for self-sustaining populations of fish for downlisting, and we fear that that would create loopholes and divert the attention away from the critical need to address breeding success of these fish,” McKinnon said.

But Clark said the higher population numbers should justify the upgrade, as long as conservation efforts continue.