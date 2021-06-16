Looking back at successful PPE volunteer drives

After months of work with the group’s shipping agent, the wayward masks were found in customs on July 8, only to determine that they had to be returned to China and reshipped. They arrived four days later, and the group concluded its mission with donations to police and fire departments.

But logistical obstacles were not the only challenge faced by the group. While the PPE distributions helped the group gain local support, the volunteers said they could not escape growing anti-Asian racism.

Sam Wang was at a Fry’s grocery store getting bottled water to include with masks and hand sanitizer for a donation to the Navajo Nation on April 26 when, as one clerk helped him, another pointedly asked, “What do you think about the pandemic from China?”

Wang said he had nothing to do with that, but the employee continued, saying, “I think there’s going to be a third world war, and there’s going to be a war between China and the U.S.”

In his journal, Wang called it “the most unpleasant scene” of the pandemic.

“From the way he talks, and from his (facial) expression,” he said, “you know he tried to kind of provoke me to say something.”