Laboring to remain healthy: COVID-19 takes toll on Arizona farmworkers

The Yuma Chamber of Commerce website says agriculture brings in an estimated $2.5 billion a year into the local economy.

Still, some farmworkers are nervous.

More than half a million agricultural workers had tested positive for COVID-19 in the U.S. as of March 10, according to Purdue University’s Food and Agriculture Vulnerability Index. It estimated that just under 7,200 of those cases were in Arizona, about 1,000 of which were in Yuma County.

“When our work partner sneezes, we all turn around,” Teresa De Jesús Rodríguez, a migrant worker in Yuma, said in Spanish. “Outside of work, we ask that person how they feel and make sure we always isolate the person.

“It is a little stressful because some cannot keep their mask on while they are cutting the crops.”

De Jesús Rodríguez said any health-protocol imperfections are not her employer’s fault.

“They instruct us very well, they tell us what to do, what measures to take,” she said. “They don’t just leave us here, they take good care of us.”

But Evangelina Valdez, another migrant farm worker, can’t shake her anxiety.