Judge orders poaching protections for endangered Mexican gray wolves

TUCSON -- The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has six months to develop new language in its Mexican gray wolf recovery plan, after a judge ruled it does not adequately address the illegal killing of wolves.

The judge's ruling was in response to a lawsuit by conservation groups, including Defenders of Wildlife.

Wildlife officials estimate there are currently only about 180 of the endangered lobos in Arizona and New Mexico. Defenders' Southwest Program Manager Bryan Bird said one of the highest sources of wolf mortality is poaching by humans, and protections are needed for that.

"Poaching is especially nefarious," Bird said. "The person that's killing a wolf illegally doesn't have any idea whether that wolf is important, genetically, to the population in the wild."

The group's 2018 lawsuit claimed that the federal agency's plan failed to meet basic requirements of the Endangered Species Act. Mexican grey wolves became one of the most endangered mammals due to federally sanctioned hunting, trapping and poisoning.

The wolves range from southern Mexico into the Southwest, but the recovery plan specifically covers sections of southeastern Arizona and southwest New Mexico.