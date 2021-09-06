Jobless rate better, but flat, as Arizona employment, workforce surge

WASHINGTON – More workers than ever before are in Arizona’s labor force and the number of people with jobs has almost reached pre-pandemic levels, according to the most recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

But the number of unemployed Arizonans remains higher than it was pre-pandemic, even though the overall jobless rate has dropped sharply from the pandemic high of 14.2% in April 2020 to an estimated 6.6% in July. The rate has fluctuated between that and 7% for the past year.

One expert said the unemployment rate seems flat only because of the “churn of people in and out of the labor force.” Andrew Sugrue, the assistant director of policy and advocacy at the Arizona Center for Economic Progress, said it is more important to look at the employment numbers than the unemployment numbers.

“We can look at the employment numbers as a sign of strong recovery, but the unemployment rate being still, means that a lot of folks that were not looking for a job through the pandemic have returned and are ready to work again,” Sugrue said.

Any number would be better than the numbers that were posted in the state, and the nation, when the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered the economy.